DGFT enhances Ease of Doing Business for Leather Exporters

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has issued a Notification yesterday, removing key procedural restrictions applicable to the export of value-added leather products. This step is expected to reduce compliance burden and improve ease of doing business for exporters. Port restrictions have been withdrawn, allowing export of Finished Leather, Wet Blue Leather, and EI Tanned Leather from any port or Inland Container Depot (ICD). Earlier, these exports were restricted to specific notified ports. The mandatory requirement for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) for export of Finished Leather, Wet Blue Leather, Crust Leather, and EI Tanned Leather has also been dispensed with.

These procedural requirements were originally instituted to monitor export of value-added leather products and distinguish them from raw hides and dutiable items. However, with the removal of export duties on such leather categories and the clear physical distinction between processed and raw leather, the existing checks were considered redundant. The decision follows consultations with stakeholders, including the Council for Leather Exports, Leather Exporters and Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI). It is expected to streamline export procedures, reduce transaction costs, and benefit MSME exporters in particular.

