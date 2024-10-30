Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.89% to Rs 755.98 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.89% to Rs 755.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 529.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.755.98529.0541.9344.3238.52-3.8415.11-20.38-23.51-23.44

