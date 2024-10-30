Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 42.89% to Rs 755.98 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.89% to Rs 755.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 529.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales755.98529.05 43 OPM %41.9344.32 -PBDT38.52-3.84 LP PBT15.11-20.38 LP NP-23.51-23.44 0

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

