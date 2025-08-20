Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centum Electronics enters into MoU with Bharat Electronics

Centum Electronics enters into MoU with Bharat Electronics

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
For collaboration across defence electronics domains

Centum Electronics has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics for strategic collaboration across defence electronics domains, with a focus on areas such as:

- Electronic Warfare (EW) systems
- Radar systems
- Secure Military Communication systems

The purpose of this MoU is to leverage the complementary strengths of both organisations in design, development, and manufacturing of advanced defence electronics solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and allied markets.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

