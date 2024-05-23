Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centum Electronics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd and Yuken India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2024.

Centum Electronics Ltd crashed 11.70% to Rs 1715 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4397 shares in the past one month.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd lost 10.80% to Rs 120.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92122 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 362.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43680 shares in the past one month.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd slipped 8.00% to Rs 208.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41984 shares in the past one month.

Yuken India Ltd shed 7.88% to Rs 1283.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6429 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

