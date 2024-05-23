Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 210.26 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 22.93% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 210.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.93% to Rs 191.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 826.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 634.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

