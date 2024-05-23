Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 210.26 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 22.93% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 210.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.93% to Rs 191.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 826.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 634.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales210.26206.20 2 826.45634.46 30 OPM %27.6940.13 -26.6724.71 - PBDT72.2092.21 -22 270.35189.81 42 PBT68.4288.60 -23 255.80171.08 50 NP52.1467.65 -23 191.60127.79 50

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

