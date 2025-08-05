Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 263.51 crore

Net profit of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 263.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 238.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.263.51238.468.626.5118.709.238.45-3.034.48-3.84

