NCC consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.31% to Rs 5178.99 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 8.47% to Rs 192.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 209.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 5178.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5527.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5178.995527.988.818.65323.40353.44268.36299.73192.14209.92

