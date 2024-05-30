Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 139.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 139.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 92.30 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 139.58% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.79% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 375.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.3080.17 15 375.10372.01 1 OPM %6.136.89 -6.065.84 - PBDT3.303.49 -5 13.9213.16 6 PBT2.112.88 -27 10.5710.11 5 NP1.150.48 140 7.455.97 25

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

