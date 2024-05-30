Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 139.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 92.30 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 139.58% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.79% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 375.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

92.3080.17375.10372.016.136.896.065.843.303.4913.9213.162.112.8810.5710.111.150.487.455.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News