Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 55.66% to Rs 595.12 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 41.18% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.66% to Rs 595.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales595.12382.33 56 OPM %8.149.52 -PBDT44.6831.90 40 PBT39.0629.38 33 NP30.0321.27 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh amid crisis; army takes over: Top updates

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina's helicopter heading to India after protestors storm residence

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal full schedule, live timings streaming

UPI transactions jump 36% to Rs 60 trn in Apr-Jun qtr: MoS Finance

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 2-2 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play final tie

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story