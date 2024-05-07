Sales rise 59.85% to Rs 1542.11 crore

Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 97.36% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.85% to Rs 1542.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 964.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.41% to Rs 50.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 4263.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3768.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

