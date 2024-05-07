Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Century Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 59.85% to Rs 1542.11 crore

Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 97.36% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.85% to Rs 1542.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 964.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.41% to Rs 50.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 4263.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3768.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1542.11964.74 60 4263.963768.55 13 OPM %17.0515.19 -14.9815.04 - PBDT265.24146.99 80 659.76557.24 18 PBT210.4698.08 115 449.89361.31 25 NP3.83145.27 -97 50.53271.88 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Century Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 855.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Century Textiles &amp; Industries Ltd counter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 21.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 20.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Stainless supplies special alloy steel sheets to DRDO's Smart system

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Board of Hil appoints director

Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story