Prestige Estates Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Sobha Ltd, IFCI Ltd and SRF Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2024.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd tumbled 7.16% to Rs 1444.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43868 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 1470.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8491 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 1804.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19453 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd plummeted 7.03% to Rs 49.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

SRF Ltd pared 6.36% to Rs 2426.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12904 shares in the past one month.

