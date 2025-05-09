Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 14.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 580.55 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 14.28% to Rs 85.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 580.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.13% to Rs 246.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 1926.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1879.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

580.55548.801926.151879.4118.6317.3015.5716.14121.59109.13352.86356.96110.9599.47312.20320.4185.6374.93246.48239.00

