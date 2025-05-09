Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 26.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 193.77 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 26.44% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 193.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.82% to Rs 200.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 771.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 658.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

193.77195.29771.11658.7577.6169.6577.9878.0564.5750.05273.05244.1062.3349.13267.58240.7046.2936.61200.12178.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News