Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 26.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 193.77 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 26.44% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 193.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.82% to Rs 200.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 771.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 658.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales193.77195.29 -1 771.11658.75 17 OPM %77.6169.65 -77.9878.05 - PBDT64.5750.05 29 273.05244.10 12 PBT62.3349.13 27 267.58240.70 11 NP46.2936.61 26 200.12178.97 12

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

