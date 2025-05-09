GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 38.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 283.61 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 38.54% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 283.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 286.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.43% to Rs 55.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 1161.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1053.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

283.61286.151161.161053.8710.859.909.457.9431.5727.38113.9481.9119.0414.3663.2934.5514.2010.2555.9725.05

