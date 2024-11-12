Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 696.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.71% to Rs 180.40 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 696.88% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 180.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.180.40128.212.410.224.350.424.210.332.550.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News