Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 696.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 696.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 40.71% to Rs 180.40 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 696.88% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 180.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales180.40128.21 41 OPM %2.410.22 -PBDT4.350.42 936 PBT4.210.33 1176 NP2.550.32 697

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto stocks drag Sensex 650 pts lower to 78,900; Nifty at 23,950

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; brokerages mixed

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story