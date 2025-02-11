Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32993 shares

HBL Engineering Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2025.

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32993 shares. The stock gained 0.23% to Rs.5,121.00. Volumes stood at 33552 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd saw volume of 123.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.82 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.27% to Rs.469.15. Volumes stood at 14.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd witnessed volume of 13.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.95% to Rs.6,358.80. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd registered volume of 380.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.04 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.82% to Rs.183.75. Volumes stood at 66.07 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 18.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.59% to Rs.354.50. Volumes stood at 3.13 lakh shares in the last session.

