Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 1240.66 points or 2.94% at 40939.66 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 14.16%), Alivus Life Sciences Ltd (down 8.59%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 8%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 7.78%),Windlas Biotech Ltd (down 7.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ami Organics Ltd (down 7.05%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 6.58%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 6.2%), GPT Healthcare Ltd (down 6.06%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 5.96%).

On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 1.17%), moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1715.47 or 3.5% at 47319.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 433.15 points or 2.97% at 14167.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 306.7 points or 1.31% at 23074.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1000.58 points or 1.29% at 76311.22.

On BSE,493 shares were trading in green, 3447 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

