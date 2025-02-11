Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 383.03 points or 2.96% at 12570.48 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Aeroflex Industries Ltd (down 12.19%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 10.06%),Advait Energy Transitions Limited (down 10%),NIBE Ltd (down 9.55%),Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (down 9.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Universal Cables Ltd (down 8%), ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (down 7.46%), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (down 7.23%), KEI Industries Ltd (down 6.87%), and Kirloskar Industries Ltd (down 6.82%).

On the other hand, Kennametal India Ltd (up 7.11%), Timken India Ltd (up 4.46%), and Beekay Steel Industries Ltd (up 1.5%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1715.47 or 3.5% at 47319.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 433.15 points or 2.97% at 14167.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 306.7 points or 1.31% at 23074.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1000.58 points or 1.29% at 76311.22.

On BSE,493 shares were trading in green, 3447 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

