Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 7.84 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Natural Resources reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.86% to Rs 27.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.843.36 133 27.4013.31 106 OPM %11.48-0.30 -20.227.44 - PBDT-0.84-0.63 -33 3.22-0.56 LP PBT-3.221.29 PL -4.31-3.63 -19 NP-2.77-1.28 -116 -3.88-6.20 37

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

