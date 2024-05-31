Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 329.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 329.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 105.10 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 329.82% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 105.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 493.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.10104.17 1 493.52492.53 0 OPM %9.719.93 -7.83-0.56 - PBDT6.777.12 -5 23.82-16.22 LP PBT1.682.40 -30 3.99-33.76 LP NP2.450.57 330 4.29-27.22 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 83.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinati Organics invests Rs 58.05 cr in Veeral Organics

Ami Organics Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 260 cr

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.77% in the March 2024 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 344.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story