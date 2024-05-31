Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Photon Capital Advisors reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 0.250.21 19 OPM %-14.29-133.33 --120.00-147.62 - PBDT0.24-0.08 LP 0.30-0.31 LP PBT0.21-0.08 LP 0.27-0.32 LP NP-2.04-0.14 -1357 -1.98-0.37 -435

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

