Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC arm signs MoU with UP Govt for Rs 3,800-cr RE projects

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 8:16 AM IST
CESC said that its subsidiary, CESC Green Power has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to develop renewable energy (RE) infrastructure in the state.

Under the MoU, the company will set-up a 3 GW solar cell/module plant, 60 MW of solar power plant and ancillary units, research & development lab and other infrastructural facilities with an investment of around Rs 3,800 crore.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.4% to Rs 425 crore on 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5,267 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.29% to settle at Rs 145.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

