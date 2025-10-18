CESC consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 5267.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 20.40% to Rs 425.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 5267.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4700.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5267.004700.0020.1419.06876.00757.00565.00462.00425.00353.00

