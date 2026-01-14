CESC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.8, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.8, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.CESC Ltd has eased around 7.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34416.7, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.57 lakh shares in last one month.