Eicher Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7317.5, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 2.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27915.1, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.