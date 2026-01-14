Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 720, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 720, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 4.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34416.7, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83432 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

TCS announces strategic collaboration with AMD

Benchmarks pare all gains; European mrkt advance

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story