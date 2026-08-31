CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.63, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.63, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.CESC Ltd has eased around 11.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38003.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.9 lakh shares in last one month.