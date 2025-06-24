CESC Ltd spurts 1.57%

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.02, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.61% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.02, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. CESC Ltd has dropped around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.66 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.53, up 1.73% on the day. CESC Ltd is up 9.61% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 27.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.