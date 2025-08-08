Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of July'25 at 26.23 lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 19% YoY.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 92.5% for July'25.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Change

Indian Operations

25.52

21.4

19%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.72

0.75

Consolidated Production

26.24

22.15

19%


