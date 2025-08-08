JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of July'25 at 26.23 lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 19% YoY.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 92.5% for July'25.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Change

Indian Operations

25.52

21.4

19%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.72

0.75

Consolidated Production

26.24

22.15

19%