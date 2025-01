Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 340.03 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 3.01% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 340.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 308.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.340.03308.5214.2817.0654.5056.2048.0546.8235.9934.94

