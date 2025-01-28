CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 1.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.68% to Rs 919.38 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 1.11% to Rs 151.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.68% to Rs 919.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 761.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

