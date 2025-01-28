Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 1.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 20.68% to Rs 919.38 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 1.11% to Rs 151.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.68% to Rs 919.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 761.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income919.38761.83 21 OPM %57.5059.62 -PBDT204.12200.41 2 PBT204.12200.41 2 NP151.63149.97 1

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

