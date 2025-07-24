CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 2878.05 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 11.65% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 2878.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2227.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2878.052227.5213.2514.68407.28359.69363.78335.67269.23241.14

