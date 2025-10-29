CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.14% to Rs 2922.79 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 29.76% to Rs 286.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 220.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.14% to Rs 2922.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2412.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2922.792412.6912.8912.21440.12321.37388.07293.80286.72220.96

