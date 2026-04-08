CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rises for third consecutive session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 729, up 5.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 729, up 5.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has risen around 4.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 732.4, up 5.34% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 32.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.