Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 2.89%, Gains for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.45, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 23.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.45, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has dropped around 3.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.48, up 2.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

