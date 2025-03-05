NHPC Ltd gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.96, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 23.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.96, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. NHPC Ltd has slipped around 2.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 76.04, up 3.48% on the day. NHPC Ltd is down 16.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 23.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

