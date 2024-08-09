Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8019.05% to Rs 17.05 croreNet profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8019.05% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.050.21 8019 OPM %-0.12-85.71 -PBDT0.380.07 443 PBT0.370.05 640 NP0.270.02 1250
