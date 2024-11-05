Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 25.46% to Rs 397.02 crore

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 11.86% to Rs 78.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.46% to Rs 397.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 316.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales397.02316.46 25 OPM %59.3369.74 -PBDT105.44118.76 -11 PBT102.96116.25 -11 NP78.0988.60 -12

Fiscal burden of subsidies triggers political debate, rethink on freebies

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

