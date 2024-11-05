Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.46% to Rs 397.02 crore

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 11.86% to Rs 78.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.46% to Rs 397.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 316.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.397.02316.4659.3369.74105.44118.76102.96116.2578.0988.60

