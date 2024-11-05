Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.36% to Rs 23.97 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 55.56% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.36% to Rs 23.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.9714.0798.3797.2323.5813.6823.5313.6318.4511.86

