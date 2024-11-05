Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 70.36% to Rs 23.97 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 55.56% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.36% to Rs 23.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.9714.07 70 OPM %98.3797.23 -PBDT23.5813.68 72 PBT23.5313.63 73 NP18.4511.86 56

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

