Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 101.59 croreNet profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals rose 20.66% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales101.59113.18 -10 OPM %10.4710.35 -PBDT13.3814.26 -6 PBT9.7210.63 -9 NP6.255.18 21
