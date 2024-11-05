Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals rose 20.66% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales101.59113.18 -10 OPM %10.4710.35 -PBDT13.3814.26 -6 PBT9.7210.63 -9 NP6.255.18 21

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

