Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 101.59 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals rose 20.66% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.101.59113.1810.4710.3513.3814.269.7210.636.255.18

