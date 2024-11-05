Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the September 2024 quarter

XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 133.98 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 4.85% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.98109.97 22 OPM %9.8413.52 -PBDT16.5716.46 1 PBT13.7213.54 1 NP9.949.48 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live time, streaming

EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Dy PM & Defence Minister Richard Marles

Premium

Fiscal burden of subsidies triggers political debate, rethink on freebies

Marut Drones raises $6.2 million from Lok Capital in Series A funding

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story