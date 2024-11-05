XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 133.98 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 4.85% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.133.98109.979.8413.5216.5716.4613.7213.549.949.48

