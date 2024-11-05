Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 45.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 45.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 342.61 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 45.02% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 342.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales342.61315.71 9 OPM %7.458.69 -PBDT19.1922.71 -15 PBT7.1812.00 -40 NP5.029.13 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt estimates record 119.93 mt rice output for year 2024-25 Kharif season

Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live time, streaming

EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Dy PM & Defence Minister Richard Marles

Premium

Fiscal burden of subsidies triggers political debate, rethink on freebies

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story