Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 45.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 342.61 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 45.02% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 342.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.342.61315.717.458.6919.1922.717.1812.005.029.13

