Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 8.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 67.38 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 8.88% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 67.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.67.3875.16-1.6227.142.5326.50-12.0918.4814.7213.52

