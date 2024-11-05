Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 8.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 67.38 croreNet profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 8.88% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 67.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales67.3875.16 -10 OPM %-1.6227.14 -PBDT2.5326.50 -90 PBT-12.0918.48 PL NP14.7213.52 9
