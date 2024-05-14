Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 124.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 124.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 418.26 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 124.57% to Rs 82.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 418.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.73% to Rs 278.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 1417.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1128.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales418.26337.87 24 1417.251128.47 26 OPM %43.7245.09 -41.2540.13 - PBDT136.14119.74 14 407.72347.83 17 PBT99.0389.90 10 269.35230.52 17 NP82.4436.71 125 278.17183.33 52

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

