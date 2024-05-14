Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net loss of Vishal Bearings reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.14% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.95% to Rs 96.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

