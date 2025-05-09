Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds standalone net profit declines 80.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds standalone net profit declines 80.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 91.76% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds declined 80.72% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.76% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.78% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.85 -92 4.274.84 -12 OPM %-842.86-47.06 --83.61-64.67 - PBDT0.850.13 554 -1.49-1.77 16 PBT0.17-0.59 LP -4.22-4.66 9 NP0.160.83 -81 -0.91-1.90 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 36.34% in the March 2025 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit declines 41.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story