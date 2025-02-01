Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 265.16 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International rose 250.00% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 265.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.265.16199.271.190.844.401.424.121.263.290.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News