Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 265.16 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International rose 250.00% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 265.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales265.16199.27 33 OPM %1.190.84 -PBDT4.401.42 210 PBT4.121.26 227 NP3.290.94 250

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

