IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 39.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.62% to Rs 12800.77 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank declined 39.07% to Rs 1402.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2301.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.62% to Rs 12800.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11572.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

