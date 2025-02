Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 2.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 194.93 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 2.02% to Rs 29.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 194.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 174.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.194.93174.6423.3521.6348.2346.3241.0838.8729.8429.25

