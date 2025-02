RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 109.49 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 38.20% to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 109.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.109.49113.4322.6723.9517.9023.0410.2416.947.6712.41

